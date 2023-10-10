Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.22. The firm has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

