Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $816,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5,444.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

