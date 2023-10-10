Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 52.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.57. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

