Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,058 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $467,572,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

