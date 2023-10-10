Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 673 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

