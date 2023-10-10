Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Lumentum Lights Up on the AI and ML Surge
- How to Invest in Social Media
- It’s Time To Grab Hold of Grab Holdings
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Symbotic is at a Critical Price Point: Are Big Gains in Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.