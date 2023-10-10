Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.