Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

