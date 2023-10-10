Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after buying an additional 416,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 942,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,342,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 819,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,199,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 599,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 412,321 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

