Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 962 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

