Cypress Capital Group Buys Shares of 647 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Raymond James started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

NYSE:FICO opened at $889.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $874.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

