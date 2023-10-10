Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,488 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

