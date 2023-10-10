Cypress Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $166.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

