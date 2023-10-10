Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000,000 after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.