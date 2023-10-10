DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 627,116 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 341.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,116 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 1.91% of TPI Composites worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,513,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 269,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TPI Composites by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,724,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 265,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,734.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

