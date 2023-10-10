DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

