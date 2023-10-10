DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,583 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,442,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at $24,386,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,388. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

