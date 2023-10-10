DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,955 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,689,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

NVT stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

