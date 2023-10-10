DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Robert Half worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Robert Half by 43.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Stock Up 2.3 %

Robert Half stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.