DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 204.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 71.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $4,110,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $1,017,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

