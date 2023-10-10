DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.40% of Brady worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Down 0.3 %

BRC opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

