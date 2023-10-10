DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.77 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Leidos worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

