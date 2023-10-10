DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.20 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

