DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.49% of SunPower worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SunPower by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.91. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

