DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $422.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.38 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

