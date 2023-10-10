DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 8,584 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,465 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 63.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 531,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 207,105 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after buying an additional 202,778 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of eBay by 100.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 134,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.