DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $8.63 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 335,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $12,145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $7,926,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $3,797,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 1.0 %

Kenvue stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Get Our Latest Report on KVUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.