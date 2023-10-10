Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $199,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

