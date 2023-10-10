Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,204 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $235.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

