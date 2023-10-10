Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

