Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

