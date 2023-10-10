Diversified LLC Sells 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.3% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $526.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

