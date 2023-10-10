Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.94. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

