DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stake Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 35.8% during the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $7,453,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $5,546,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $7,453,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,165 shares of company stock worth $81,609,427. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

