Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dover were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.57. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

