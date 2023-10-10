DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

DTE stock opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

