Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 577 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $231,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $279,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $382.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

