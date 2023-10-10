Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.