Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 347,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 844.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

