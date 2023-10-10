Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.