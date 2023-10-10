Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,910,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,477 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 238.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.