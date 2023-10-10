Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $129,000 Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 131.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

