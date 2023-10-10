Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

