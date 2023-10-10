Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $171,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.39%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

