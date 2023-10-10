Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 490.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 573,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 over the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

