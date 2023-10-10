Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $248,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 2.5 %

G opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.11%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

