Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $271,000 Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

