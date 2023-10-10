Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $229,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.51. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

