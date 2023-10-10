Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 70.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 25.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 401.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.9 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.31%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.