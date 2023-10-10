Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 140,210 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -248.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

