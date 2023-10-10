Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,624,000 after acquiring an additional 793,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

